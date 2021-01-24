Health officials report 555 new cases of COVID-19, 23 additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 555 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Sunday.

It brings the total count to 115,307.

165,627 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 39,843 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported 23 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Sunday bringing the death count to 1,895.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 54-year old male from Berkeley County, a 79-year old female from Wood County, an 81-year old male from Mason County, an 81-year old male from Harrison County, a 96-year old male from Wood County, a 74-year old male from Marshall County, a 74-year old male from Harrison County, an 84-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Wood County, an 89-year old male from Harrison County, an 88-year old female from Wood County, a 71-year old male from Mason County, a 62-year old female from Marion County, an 88-year old female from Wood County, a 58-year old male from Hancock County, a 68-year old male from McDowell County, a 59-year old female from Wood County, a 76-year old female from Wood County, a 76-year old male from Ohio County, an 83-year old male from Wood County, a 64-year old male from McDowell County, a 75-year old female from Hampshire County, and a 92-year old female from Kanawha County.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for the families and friends of these West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We offer our deepest sympathies to all connected to these individuals.”

DHHR officials said 24,479 cases are currently active.

According to data from the DHHR, 607 patients are currently hospitalized, 151 patients are in ICU, and 70 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,062), Berkeley (8,525), Boone (1,371), Braxton (723), Brooke (1,847), Cabell (6,744), Calhoun (202), Clay (324), Doddridge (395), Fayette (2,293), Gilmer (553), Grant (947), Greenbrier (2,143), Hampshire (1,316), Hancock (2,393), Hardy (1,150), Harrison (4,233), Jackson (1,541), Jefferson (3,170), Kanawha (10,678), Lewis (785), Lincoln (1,095), Logan (2,231), Marion (3,137), Marshall (2,652), Mason (1,478), McDowell (1,186), Mercer (3,808), Mineral (2,410), Mingo (1,858), Monongalia (6,793), Monroe (850), Morgan (848), Nicholas (997), Ohio (3,224), Pendleton (523), Pleasants (752), Pocahontas (545), Preston (2,341), Putnam (3,663), Raleigh (3,912), Randolph (2,095), Ritchie (528), Roane (443), Summers (646), Taylor (957), Tucker (433), Tyler (542), Upshur (1,417), Wayne (2,231), Webster (237), Wetzel (953), Wirt (309), Wood (6,326), Wyoming (1,492).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.