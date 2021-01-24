Advertisement

Health officials report 555 new cases of COVID-19, 23 additional deaths in W.Va.

The WV DHHR is reporting 23 new COVID-19 deaths.
The WV DHHR is reporting 23 new COVID-19 deaths.(AP images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 555 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Sunday.

It brings the total count to 115,307.

165,627 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 39,843 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported 23 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Sunday bringing the death count to 1,895.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 54-year old male from Berkeley County, a 79-year old female from Wood County, an 81-year old male from Mason County, an 81-year old male from Harrison County, a 96-year old male from Wood County, a 74-year old male from Marshall County, a 74-year old male from Harrison County, an 84-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Wood County, an 89-year old male from Harrison County, an 88-year old female from Wood County, a 71-year old male from Mason County, a 62-year old female from Marion County, an 88-year old female from Wood County, a 58-year old male from Hancock County, a 68-year old male from McDowell County, a 59-year old female from Wood County, a 76-year old female from Wood County, a 76-year old male from Ohio County, an 83-year old male from Wood County, a 64-year old male from McDowell County, a 75-year old female from Hampshire County, and a 92-year old female from Kanawha County.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for the families and friends of these West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We offer our deepest sympathies to all connected to these individuals.”

DHHR officials said 24,479 cases are currently active.

According to data from the DHHR, 607 patients are currently hospitalized, 151 patients are in ICU, and 70 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,062), Berkeley (8,525), Boone (1,371), Braxton (723), Brooke (1,847), Cabell (6,744), Calhoun (202), Clay (324), Doddridge (395), Fayette (2,293), Gilmer (553), Grant (947), Greenbrier (2,143), Hampshire (1,316), Hancock (2,393), Hardy (1,150), Harrison (4,233), Jackson (1,541), Jefferson (3,170), Kanawha (10,678), Lewis (785), Lincoln (1,095), Logan (2,231), Marion (3,137), Marshall (2,652), Mason (1,478), McDowell (1,186), Mercer (3,808), Mineral (2,410), Mingo (1,858), Monongalia (6,793), Monroe (850), Morgan (848), Nicholas (997), Ohio (3,224), Pendleton (523), Pleasants (752), Pocahontas (545), Preston (2,341), Putnam (3,663), Raleigh (3,912), Randolph (2,095), Ritchie (528), Roane (443), Summers (646), Taylor (957), Tucker (433), Tyler (542), Upshur (1,417), Wayne (2,231), Webster (237), Wetzel (953), Wirt (309), Wood (6,326), Wyoming (1,492).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The West Virginia DHHR
West Virginia first to launch COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration system
Crews respond to vehicle fire in GoMart parking lot.
One person has died in a Clarksburg vehicle fire, police say
terroristic threats
Elkins Police Chief & neighbor share perspective on incident involving suspect who made terroristic threats
Police on scene in Elkins.
UPDATE: Suspect made terroristic threats in Elkins, is now dead

Latest News

Full Forecast 1 25 2021 6 AM
Full Forecast 1 25 2021 6 AM
Lodgeville Rd. accident
One taken to hospital after Lodgeville Rd. accident
Police are searching for this man.
Fairmont police searching for man allegedly seen attacking Go-Mart worker
School closings
Pocahontas County schools closed Monday due to poor weather conditions
The West Virginia DHHR
West Virginia first to launch COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration system