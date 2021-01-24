Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | January 24, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight, and the next few days, will be messy. Today, snow is pushing into the lowlands, as a disturbance makes its way from out west into our region. We’ll see snow and rain/snow mix until the overnight hours, with some remnants sticking around until tomorrow morning. Some of these patches of snow and rain/snow mix will be heavy at times, which will affect visibility. Combined with some accumulations, roads will be slick, so be careful when traveling. Tomorrow will be a big weather day, as a warm front, produced by an intense low-pressure system that will produce lots of snow and rain across the Central and Eastern US, lifts north and brings rain into WV. This rain will last until the overnight hours for Monday night, leading to a very wet start to the week. While the lowlands will see highs in the 40s, the mountains might see highs in the mid-30s at the most, even as the warm front lifts north. This means the northeast Appalachians will see some rain/snow mix and even freezing rain, which will mean some slick conditions, and possibly even damage to trees and power lines. Because of this potential threat, portions of Preston and Tucker counties, along with Garrett County in MD, will be under a Winter Storm Watch until 10 AM Tuesday. While the lowlands won’t see freezing rain, it’s likely that we’ll see over half an inch of rain across all of NCWV, with some areas, such as in the mountains, seeing well over an inch of rain. This means lots of slick road conditions and, possibly, even patches of nuisance flooding, so give yourself extra time when traveling on those slick roads.

The last remnants of the system leave Tuesday afternoon, leaving partly clear skies for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Then, on Wednesday night, another system comes in, this time bringing snow and rain/snow mix into the Mountain State, along with bitterly cold temperatures. Then a high-pressure system slides into WV and brings more bitterly cold temperatures, with highs below 30, but at least we’ll see sunshine. In short, the next few days will be messy, so be careful when traveling.

Tonight: It’s going to be less chilly than yesterday night, but a few showers might still be left behind. Combined with temperatures below freezing, some roads might see patches of slickness, so be careful traveling just in case. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: A warm front lifts into WV tomorrow, bringing lots of rain into WV. We’ll see rain in the lowlands and southern Appalachians, with rain/snow mix and freezing rain in the northeast Appalachians. We’ll likely see over an inch of rain in parts of WV, which will lead to slick conditions, with even worse conditions in the Appalachians. Be very careful when traveling for tomorrow. High: 40.

Tuesday: We’ll warm up a bit on Tuesday, reaching into the upper-40s to low-50s. This means any remaining precipitation will be mostly rain. The system then leaves Tuesday evening, allowing for some clearing to take place. HIgh: 50.

Wednesday: We’ll get a break from any precipitation on Wednesday morning and afternoon. But as a low-pressure system pushes southeast of WV, we’ll see more cold temperatures in the evening, as well as some rain/snow mix and snow for the evening and overnight hours. High: 40.

