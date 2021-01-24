Nancy Carol Anderson Vincent, 79, of Fairmont passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at St. Barbara’s Nursing Home in Monongah. She was born in Fairmont on January 9, 1942 a daughter of the late Charles “Eddie” Anderson and Ona Mae Hardesty Anderson Erdie.She was a loving mother, wife, and homemaker. She had worked as a caregiver, babysitter, money manager, and assistant dance instructor. She collected Porcelain Dolls and was a member of the First Nazarene Church on Morgantown Avenue.She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years Paul David Vincent of Fairmont.She is also survived by one daughter Denise V. DeBellis and her husband Robert of Fairmont; one son Paul D. Vincent II and his wife Dawn of Fairmont; three grandchildren Staci, Alexandria and Danae Vincent; three great grandchildren Ayden, Sophia and Everleigh; a special cousin who she considered a daughter Brooke Beckman and her husband James and their children Logan and Kaylee; one brother Larry Williams of Rivesville; one sister Kathy Hypes of Bridgeport; a sister-in-law Judy Moyer of Virginia Beach, Virginia;; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father Romeo Erdie, two aunts Marcella Campbell and Dolores Coburn and three brothers-in-law Philip Vincent, Darryl Moyer and David Hypes.Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont on Thursday from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Kenny Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be left to the family at www.carpenterandford.com

