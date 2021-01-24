Advertisement

New Zealand reports 1st community case of coronavirus in months

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 7:33 AM EST
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has reported its first coronavirus case outside of a quarantine facility in more than two months, although there was no immediate evidence the virus was spreading in the community.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said Sunday the case was a 56-year-old woman who recently returned from Europe.

FILE - In this March 21, 2020 file photo, New Zealand Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley...
FILE - In this March 21, 2020 file photo, New Zealand Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield talks to the media in Wellington, New Zealand.(AP Photo/Nick Perry, File)

Like other returning travelers, she spent 14 days in quarantine and twice tested negative before being returning home on Jan. 13. She later developed symptoms and tested positive.

He said health officials will conduct genome testing but are working under the assumption that the case is a more transmissible variant of the virus.

He said they are investigating to see whether its possible she caught the disease from another returning traveler who was staying in the same quarantine facility.

New Zealand has eliminated community transmission of the virus, at least for now. Bloomfield said officials are ramping up contact tracing and testing efforts and hope to have more information about the case in the coming days.

