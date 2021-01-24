Reverend Mark Edward Smith, 51, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021, in Clarksburg.He was born in Parkersburg, WV, on June 30, 1969, a son of Gene Alvin Smith of Parkersburg and the late Carol Jean Clouse Smith.He was married to Winnie Eliza Fuller Smith on January 18, 1992, who resides at their home in Clarksburg.Also surviving are his three children, Eliza Allam and husband Kyle of Frederick, MD, Owen Smith and wife RaeAnne of Clarksburg, WV, and Louisa Smith and fiancé Corey Copenhaver of Clarksburg, WV; his sister, Michelle Wright and husband Jerry of Aberdeen, MD; nephew, Sean Wright and wife Danielle, and niece, Katie Jenkins and husband Matthew. He also leaves behind his dog, Izzy.Mark was a graduate of Parkersburg South High School Class of 1987 and a graduate of Marshall University. He went on to graduate from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School, becoming a United Methodist Minister in 1996. He served in the Heaston Charge, Bridgeport, Lubeck and Saint Paul’s United Methodist Churches, and currently was serving as Senior Pastor at Duff Street United Methodist Church.Pastor Mark enjoyed reading, bird watching, listening to podcasts and music of various types, and above all he loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed spending quiet time in prayer, and especially loved sharing on his Facebook blog, “Pastor Mark in Park”.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Duff Street United Methodist Church Building Fund, 400 Duff Avenue, Clarksburg, WV 26301.Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated.A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Duff Street United Methodist Church on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. where private services will be held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Dr. Dale Waters presiding. The service will be livestreamed and instructions may be found on the Amos Carvelli website.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

