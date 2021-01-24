Advertisement

Trump’s virus adviser says some saw it as ‘hoax’

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Dr. Deborah Birx says when she was coordinator of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force, she had to grapple with COVID-19 deniers in the White House and that someone gave the president “parallel” streams of data that conflicted with hers.

Defending her tenure, Birx told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday that she was at times censored by the Trump administration but denied ever withholding information.

Birx said she would see Trump “presenting graphs that I never made” and that “someone out there or someone inside was creating a parallel set of data and graphics that were shown to the president.”

She added that in the White House, “There were people who definitely believed that this was a hoax.”

Birx did not identify the COVID-19 deniers and said she did not know who was presenting the parallel data to Trump, but said she realizes now that Trump coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas was providing some of it.

Birx said in December that she would retire but was willing to first help President Joe Biden’s team with its coronavirus response as needed. More than 25 million people have been infected with the coronavirus and at least 418,000 people have died in the U.S. since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WV DHHR is reporting 23 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 555 new cases of COVID-19, 23 additional deaths in W.Va.
The West Virginia DHHR
West Virginia first to launch COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration system
Crews respond to vehicle fire in GoMart parking lot.
One person has died in a Clarksburg vehicle fire, police say
terroristic threats
Elkins Police Chief & neighbor share perspective on incident involving suspect who made terroristic threats
Police on scene in Elkins.
UPDATE: Suspect made terroristic threats in Elkins, is now dead

Latest News

The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sarah Sanders had been widely expected to run for...
Ex-Trump spokeswoman Sanders running for Arkansas governor
President Biden is expected to lift the transgender ban in the U.S. military on Monday.
AP source: Biden to drop Trump’s military transgender ban
Full Forecast 1 25 2021 6 AM
Full Forecast 1 25 2021 6 AM
Lodgeville Rd. accident
One taken to hospital after Lodgeville Rd. accident
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden to reinstate COVID travel rules, add South Africa