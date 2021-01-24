Advertisement

US passes 25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) – The United States has surpassed 25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The new milestone, reported Sunday by Johns Hopkins University, is a grim reminder of the coronavirus’ wide reach in the U.S., which has seen far more confirmed cases and deaths than any other country in the world.

The U.S. accounts for roughly one of every four cases reported worldwide and one of every five deaths. India has recorded the second most cases, with about 10.7 million.

The number of new cases in the U.S. has shown signs of slowing recently, with an average of 176,000 reported daily in the past week, down from 244,000 in early January. The country’s first case of the infection was diagnosed almost exactly a year ago.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WV DHHR is reporting 23 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 555 new cases of COVID-19, 23 additional deaths in W.Va.
The West Virginia DHHR
West Virginia first to launch COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration system
Crews respond to vehicle fire in GoMart parking lot.
One person has died in a Clarksburg vehicle fire, police say
terroristic threats
Elkins Police Chief & neighbor share perspective on incident involving suspect who made terroristic threats
Police on scene in Elkins.
UPDATE: Suspect made terroristic threats in Elkins, is now dead

Latest News

The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sarah Sanders had been widely expected to run for...
Ex-Trump spokeswoman Sanders running for Arkansas governor
President Biden is expected to lift the transgender ban in the U.S. military on Monday.
AP source: Biden to drop Trump’s military transgender ban
Full Forecast 1 25 2021 6 AM
Full Forecast 1 25 2021 6 AM
Lodgeville Rd. accident
One taken to hospital after Lodgeville Rd. accident
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden to reinstate COVID travel rules, add South Africa