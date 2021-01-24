West Virginia first to launch COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration system

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginians will now have access to a COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration tool available statewide, according to the West Virginia DHHR.

West Virginia is the first state to deploy this new system through Everbridge, a global provider of critical event management technologies. The tool enables West Virginians to pre-register for COVID-19 vaccination and receive updates through text, phone and/or email. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will launch the new service at 8 am, Monday, Jan. 25, on vaccinate.wv.gov .

Those who have already been placed on a waitlist through their local health department or other medical provider, as well as those who have already received their first vaccine dose, will be integrated into this new system and do not need to pre-register. The first week, the system will open for pre-registration. Moving forward, vaccination scheduling will also be available through the system. Scheduling will continue based on the state’s overlapping phased approach for administering the limited vaccine supply.

“Gov. Justice tasked DHHR with figuring out a vaccination registration and scheduling tool for West Virginians to use,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “This new service allows West Virginians to directly enter their information into the computer, or with assistance from the Vaccine Info Line, and will keep folks from having to call multiple times to our local health departments whose phone lines are already overwhelmed.”

Any West Virginian who does not have the ability to register online can call the COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965 to get help with pre-registration. The call center is active from Monday-Friday 8 am to 6 pm, and Saturday 9 am to 5 pm.

“This is another example of how we continue to lead the nation with our COVID-19 vaccination program,” said Gov. Justice. “This is another tool in our toolbox that will help make the vaccination process as easy and efficient as possible, and I’m proud of everyone who worked hard to stand up this system so quickly.”

At this time, West Virginians 65 years of age and older and certain high-risk priority groups who are pre-registered will receive a text, phone call or email with an appointment once it is available to their group and in their geographical area. Those who are not in the current priority groups are able to pre-register online and will be offered an appointment when eligible based on limited supply. West Virginians are encouraged to pre-register and to continue to follow vaccinate.wv.gov for updated information.

“The more people who choose to get vaccinated when it’s their turn, the better,” added Crouch. “This will help us build community immunity in West Virginia.”

