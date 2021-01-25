Advertisement

5, including pregnant woman, fatally shot in Indianapolis

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis police say five people, including a pregnant woman, have been shot to death inside a home in the city.

The fatal shootings were discovered after officers found a male juvenile with gunshot wounds about 4 a.m. on the city’s near northeast side.

Sgt. Shane Foley with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers then received information that led them to a nearby home where they found five adults dead inside. He says one of the five victims was a pregnant woman who was taken to an area hospital, where both she and the unborn child died.

Police say the juvenile found with gunshot wounds is expected to survive and was wounded in the shootings.

No suspects were in custody Sunday evening.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WV DHHR is reporting 23 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 555 new cases of COVID-19, 23 additional deaths in W.Va.
The West Virginia DHHR
West Virginia first to launch COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration system
Crews respond to vehicle fire in GoMart parking lot.
One person has died in a Clarksburg vehicle fire, police say
terroristic threats
Elkins Police Chief & neighbor share perspective on incident involving suspect who made terroristic threats
Police on scene in Elkins.
UPDATE: Suspect made terroristic threats in Elkins, is now dead

Latest News

The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sarah Sanders had been widely expected to run for...
Ex-Trump spokeswoman Sanders running for Arkansas governor
President Biden is expected to lift the transgender ban in the U.S. military on Monday.
AP source: Biden to drop Trump’s military transgender ban
Full Forecast 1 25 2021 6 AM
Full Forecast 1 25 2021 6 AM
Lodgeville Rd. accident
One taken to hospital after Lodgeville Rd. accident
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden to reinstate COVID travel rules, add South Africa