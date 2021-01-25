Advertisement

Amazon driver finds baby abandoned on roadside after Houston carjacking

By KTRK staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Residents in a Houston neighborhood are praising the actions of an Amazon driver who found a baby left on the side of a road after a carjacking.

“I never expected to find a baby,” driver Juan Carlos Flores said.

He was on his typical route in North Houston last Monday when he spotted a baby in a carseat on the side of the road.

“The first thing I think, this is not normal, that a baby can be on the side of the street. It’s not normal,” Flores said.

Houston Police say the child was abandoned there after an apparent carjacking at a nearby apartment complex.

Police say the mother was going to check that the apartment was locked, and when she returned to the parking lot, the vehicle and her baby were gone.

“We were a little shocked just because we felt like it was, somebody was definitely watching over that baby, and being a mom, I could only imagine what the mom was going through,” neighbor Mirna Garcia said.

The suspect dropped off the baby and later ditched the car nearby.

“He must have realized pretty quickly that there was a baby in the vehicle,” Garcia said.

The Amazon driver found the baby just across the street from Garcia’s home.

Her surveillance cameras captured the baby being dropped off, and she turned the video in to the police.

“It showed the baby getting dropped off, and the baby was there for about 20 minutes, and there were about six vehicles that drove by and nobody saw,” she said. “It was also trash day that day, so you wouldn’t have realized something was there on the corner.”

Her neighbor cared for the baby until police arrived and reunited the child with his mother.

Police have not yet caught the suspect yet, and there’s no word on what charges could be filed.

“I mean, I hope that again this was a lesson learned for everybody and just a happy ending,” Garcia said.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for this man.
Fairmont police searching for man allegedly seen attacking Go-Mart worker
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Lodgeville Rd. accident
One taken to hospital after Lodgeville Rd. accident
The West Virginia DHHR
West Virginia first to launch COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration system
The WV DHHR is reporting 4 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 532 new cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

Wayne Shiflett, 38, was arrested and charged with strangulation, making terroristic threats and...
Disney ticket booker alerts police to domestic violence victim; boyfriend arrested
The ticket booker said she sensed something was wrong because she heard a woman yelling “get...
Man arrested after Disney ticket booker calls 911 about domestic violence situation
Police say the suspect eventually crashed the Honda Element he was driving and tried to flee on...
Driver arrested after hitting at least 6 people in Oregon, killing one
In his Dec. 18, 2020 file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment...
California: Criminal rings loot billions in jobless funds
The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sarah Sanders had been widely expected to run for...
Ex-Trump spokeswoman Sanders running for Arkansas governor