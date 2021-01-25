Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | January 25th, 2021

Rain today and tomorrow, with snow later in the week!
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:09 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We begin our morning with scattered showers, which organize and intensify through the day. Rain continues all the way through Tuesday morning, with a chance for some of the rain to freeze in the higher elevation areas. Scattered showers continue through Tuesday evening and night, but clear up by Wednesday morning. However, around dinnertime on Wednesday, a new system moves in, bringing snow. The snow hangs around through Thursday morning, tapering off by lunchtime. This means that Thursday’s commute will probably be quite slick, so make sure to be extra careful when headed out Wednesday night or Thursday. We see a clear evening on Thursday, and some very low temperatures on Friday, as we most likely will not break the freezing mark. We may also see some scattered snow showers on Friday morning. Saturday is warm and partly cloudy, but Sunday, another system pushes into the area, bringing snowfall beginning Sunday morning. There will be a mix of rain and snow through the day, and precipitation hangs around into the beginning of the next work week.

Today: Rain comes down in showers during the morning, becoming more consistent in the afternoon. High: 42.

Tonight: We fall to the mid 30s, rain continues. Low: 37.

Tuesday: Rain in the morning, with scattered showers and some clearing in the afternoon. High: 53.

Wednesday: A dry morning, but clouds build through the day and snow showers begin in the evening. High: 40.

