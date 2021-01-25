Betty Lou Harrison, 78, of Weston, gained her wings on Friday, January 22, 2021, at Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill. She was born in Beards Fork, WV, on November 7, 1942, a daughter of the late Raymond Clinford and Allie Gay Singleton Gillespie. On March 27, 1991, Betty married Paul Stephen Harrison. They shared 19 wonderful years of marriage before his passing on April 10, 2010. In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by two sisters: Joann Imblum and Jean White. Forever cherishing their memories of Betty are one daughter, Lynn Morris of Crystal, MN; one granddaughter, Ashley Barnett of Beckley, WV; three nephews: Benny White, Dencil White, and Tom Imblum; two nieces: Francis Anderson and Debbie Lindsey; many great nieces and nephews; and four step-sons: Dale, Jeff, Jim Bob, and PJ Harrison. Betty graduated from Montgomery High School in 1959. She worked as a legal secretary in Charleston and for Hunter Bennett in Weston. Betty was also employed at the Weston State Hospital. When she moved to Bloomington, IL, Betty enjoyed working for over 10 years at GTE Phone Company. Once she returned home to West Virginia, Betty began working at the Lewis County Senior Center. For 15 years, Betty was a receptionist and worked in the billing department. In her spare time, Betty enjoyed reading and especially liked historical novels. She always loved returning to her home place in Beards Fork to attend family reunions. Betty enjoyed the Wild and Wonderful countryside of West Virginia and spent a lot of her time swinging on her porch. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required indoors. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January, 28, 2021, in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Russell Furr officiating. Interment will follow at Broad Run Church Cemetery in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Betty Lou Harrison. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

