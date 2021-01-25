Advertisement

Fairmont police searching for man allegedly seen attacking Go-Mart worker

Police are searching for this man.
Police are searching for this man.(Fairmont Police Department Facebook)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:36 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont Police Department (FPD) is searching for a man that was involved in an altercation Saturday night.

According to the FPD Facebook page, a Go-Mart employee was allegedly attacked by the man in the photo.

He is said to be about 6 ft. tall, with a buzz cut, and chin strap styled beard.

If you know this man or have any information, you are asked to contact the FPD.

