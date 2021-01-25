Advertisement

Health officials report 532 new cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in W.Va.

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 532 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Monday.

It brings the total count to 115,839.

166,358 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 40,258 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported four additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Monday bringing the death count to 1,899.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year old female from Fayette County, a 68-year old male from Jackson County, a 94-year old male from Fayette County and a 56-year old female from Cabell County.

“Each death of a West Virginian is a loss if felt by all,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sincere condolences to these families and encourage continued abidance of the guidelines and safety measures.”

DHHR officials said 24,365 cases are currently active.

According to data from the DHHR, 597 patients are currently hospitalized, 151 patients are in ICU, and 63 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,065), Berkeley (8,566), Boone (1,377), Braxton (726), Brooke (1,851), Cabell (6,782), Calhoun (203), Clay (324), Doddridge (397), Fayette (2,298), Gilmer (555), Grant (947), Greenbrier (2,155), Hampshire (1,324), Hancock (2,396), Hardy (1,162), Harrison (4,253), Jackson (1,547), Jefferson (3,182), Kanawha (10,718), Lewis (786), Lincoln (1,100), Logan (2,250), Marion (3,139), Marshall (2,675), Mason (1,488), McDowell (1,193), Mercer (3,819), Mineral (2,415), Mingo (1,866), Monongalia (6,839), Monroe (852), Morgan (848), Nicholas (1,005), Ohio (3,231), Pendleton (528), Pleasants (752), Pocahontas (547), Preston (2,365), Putnam (3,674), Raleigh (3,950), Randolph (2,106), Ritchie (530), Roane (445), Summers (649), Taylor (957), Tucker (438), Tyler (546), Upshur (1,420), Wayne (2,245), Webster (236), Wetzel (955), Wirt (310), Wood (6,345), Wyoming (1,507).

