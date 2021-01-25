Monongalia County Delegate looks for communities help

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Delegate John Williams looked for the community’s support on a bill that would help fix Morgantown roads.

Williams said the bill would provide funding to fix North Central West Virginia roads specifically in Monongalia County.

He said the bill was previously passed through the House and Senate in 2019. However, when it reached the governor’s desk it was vetoed.

Williams decided to start an online petition about 5 months ago so communtiy members could use their voices.

However, it was the latest snowstorm that sparked people to sign.

“To show the governor listen they need this bill up here. There is a formal petition process in which members of the legislature can introduce these petitions to show and demonstrate the support,” Williams said.

He hoped to get as many signatures as possible to show the governor the need for the bill to get passed.

