Monongalia County forms COVID-19 vaccine partnership

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - An announcement was made early Monday about a major partnership to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations in Monongalia County.

The former Sears at Morgantown Mall is where area health leadership spoke about combining resources, people and vaccines to support the ongoing efforts to vaccinate West Virginians.

“The key is we work together because we want to make life better for every West Virginia resident we want to save as many lives as we can.” said the state’s coronavirus czar Clay Marsh.

West Virginia leads the nation in the distribution rollout and officials from WVU Health Systems and Governor Justice announced a new partnership to rapidly vaccinate the population.

“On a day-to-day basis we will quietly be here vaccinating everyone eligible as they come in this facility,” said President and CEO of WVU Health System Albert Wright.

Wright says as vaccine supplies become more readily available, the vaccine “Super clinic” that was established by WVU Medicine last week will build upon the momentum that started across the region.

“You’ll have employees from the Monongalia County Health Department, Mon Health System, WVU Health System all working together to vaccinate our way out of this.” said Wright.

Mon County Health Department Executive Director Lee Smith says having the three entities is a game changer.

“So that we can join forces and pull resources and obtain more vaccinations and be able to ramp up our efforts to get the maximum number of people vaccinated and hopefully see an end to the pandemic.” said Dr. Smith.

Officials tell Five News 1,100 doses will be administered on Monday at the former Sears.

www.wvumedicine.org/vaccine is where residents can see if the vaccine is available and sign up.

