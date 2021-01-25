Morgantown’s Biser Commits to WVU as Preferred Walk-On

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown senior linebacker Caden Biser announced on Twitter that he has committed to WVU as a preferred walk-on.

Biser also held an offer from Robert Morris in addition to numerous Division II schools such as Glenville State, Charleston and Wheeling. He earned the Howley Award this year for the state’s best linebacker. Biser led the Mohigans with 51 total tackles (17 solo tackles, 34 assists), six TFLs and forced two fumbles in just six games.

His dad and current Morgantown head coach, Sean Biser, was an offensive lineman for WVU from 1990-1993. The Bisers moved to Morgantown in the summer of 2020 when Sean accepted the MHS head coaching job after spending 16 seasons at the helm of Keyser.

