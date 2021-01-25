Advertisement

National Youth Advocate Program holds online classes to become a foster parent

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The National Youth Advocate Program was offering online training to become a foster parent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elementary Principal, Amanda Eckroth had been fostering teenage girls for a little over a year.

She reached out to the National Youth Advocate Program which was primarily known for providing foster care services to begin her journey as a foster parent.

Eckroth said the process to get her fostering license took roughly four months after her first call to the agency.

She said that COVID-19 brought some challenges in being a foster parent, but her family has also learned to adapt and create a closer connection.

Eckroth said that NYAP had always been willing to help her with any questions or problems that surfaced while she fostered.

Eckroth encouraged those who have the space and time to consider becoming a foster parent.

West Virginia NYAP Community Resource Coordinator, Denise McGinty said they are offering their foster care training online due to COVID-19.

She said they hold classes three different times a week to try to accommodate a large group of people.

More information on how to become a foster parent was available on their website.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for this man.
Fairmont police searching for man allegedly seen attacking Go-Mart worker
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Lodgeville Rd. accident
One taken to hospital after Lodgeville Rd. accident
The West Virginia DHHR
West Virginia first to launch COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration system
The WV DHHR is reporting 4 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 532 new cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

Poor road conditions creates obstacles for residents
Poor road conditions creates obstacles for residents
Poor road conditions creates obstacles for residents
Road Creates Obstacles for Residents
Vaccine Clinic Mon County
Monongalia County forms COVID-19 vaccine partnership
WVa seeks paintings for next year’s wildlife calendar
WVa seeks paintings for next year’s wildlife calendar
Wisdom to wealth
Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, Jan. 25.