National Youth Advocate Program holds online classes to become a foster parent

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The National Youth Advocate Program was offering online training to become a foster parent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elementary Principal, Amanda Eckroth had been fostering teenage girls for a little over a year.

She reached out to the National Youth Advocate Program which was primarily known for providing foster care services to begin her journey as a foster parent.

Eckroth said the process to get her fostering license took roughly four months after her first call to the agency.

She said that COVID-19 brought some challenges in being a foster parent, but her family has also learned to adapt and create a closer connection.

Eckroth said that NYAP had always been willing to help her with any questions or problems that surfaced while she fostered.

Eckroth encouraged those who have the space and time to consider becoming a foster parent.

West Virginia NYAP Community Resource Coordinator, Denise McGinty said they are offering their foster care training online due to COVID-19.

She said they hold classes three different times a week to try to accommodate a large group of people.

More information on how to become a foster parent was available on their website.

