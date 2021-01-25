No. 24 WVU women’s basketball cracks AP Top 25 for first time this season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia women’s basketball has cracked the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time this season, checking in a No. 24.

WVU (11-2, 5-2 Big 12) is riding a six-game win streak into its matchup on Wednesday night at Texas Tech.

West Virginia is ranked for the first time since Jan. 20 last year when it checked in at No. 25.

The Mountaineers received 72 votes and join No. 9 Baylor as the Big 12′s two representatives in the poll.

