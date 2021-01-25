One taken to hospital after Lodgeville Rd. accident

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was transported to UHC after a motor vehicle accident, officials tell 5 News.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Saturday on Lodgeville Rd. near the Best Western. Traffic was directed into a single lane for about one hour.

The Bridgeport Police and Fire Departments responded.

The accident is still under investigation.

