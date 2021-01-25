Advertisement

Samuel L. Jackson wears Avengers-themed mask while getting COVID-19 vaccine

Actor Samuel L. Jackson shared pictures of himself waiting in line to receive the COVID-19...
Actor Samuel L. Jackson shared pictures of himself waiting in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.(Source: Instagram/samuelljackson via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor Samuel L. Jackson has joined a list of celebrities sharing images of themselves receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

Jackson got his first dose of the vaccine over the weekend while wearing an Avengers-themed mask, a nod to the blockbuster film franchise in which he co-stars.

Jackson is 72, and therefore qualifies for the vaccine.

California moved into Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout earlier this month, which allows people 65 and older to get the shot.

Jackson will have to return for his second dose in three to four weeks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for this man.
Fairmont police searching for man allegedly seen attacking Go-Mart worker
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Lodgeville Rd. accident
One taken to hospital after Lodgeville Rd. accident
The West Virginia DHHR
West Virginia first to launch COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration system
The WV DHHR is reporting 4 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 532 new cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

Wayne Shiflett, 38, was arrested and charged with strangulation, making terroristic threats and...
Disney ticket booker alerts police to domestic violence victim; boyfriend arrested
The ticket booker said she sensed something was wrong because she heard a woman yelling “get...
Man arrested after Disney ticket booker calls 911 about domestic violence situation
Police say the suspect eventually crashed the Honda Element he was driving and tried to flee on...
Driver arrested after hitting at least 6 people in Oregon, killing one
In his Dec. 18, 2020 file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment...
California: Criminal rings loot billions in jobless funds
The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sarah Sanders had been widely expected to run for...
Ex-Trump spokeswoman Sanders running for Arkansas governor