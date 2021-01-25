Advertisement

Sources: Marshall to Hire Former WVU QB Trickett as Wide Receivers Coach

Spent last season as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Florida Atlantic
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 1:45 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - FootballScoop.com reports that Marshall and first-year head coach Charles Huff are expected to hire former WVU quarterback Clint Trickett as their wide receivers coach.

Trickett spent last year as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Florida Atlantic and as been an assistant coach for the Owls since 2017. He played for the Mountaineers from 2013-2014 in 19 games and threw for 4,890 yards, 25 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

