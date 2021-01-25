Town of White Hall creates a Community Caring Center

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - The town of White Hall wanted to find a way to give back to the community.

Town Coordinator, Cindy Stover said White Hall wanted to help local community members in need by creating the Community Caring Center.

Originally, they wanted to donate to a local food bank. However, Stover discovered that a lot of people weren’t visiting food banks.

Blessing Boxes have popped up throughout North Central West Virgina as an annonymous way to give back and take what you need. Most of these boxes were created specifically for food. However, the Community Caring Center would accept personal hygiene items.

Stover said that they felt by creating a space like this that can be constantly refilled at any time would help more people.

The caring center was located outside the Public Safety Building in White Hall for people to visit at anytime.

“I think we just need to get the word out to those in need,” she said.

Stover hoped that those in need will be able to benefit from the graciousnees of others in the community.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.