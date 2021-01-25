West Virginia hunters harvest record number of black bears in 2020

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia hunters harvested a record 3,541 black bears during the 2020 archery and firearms seasons, according to preliminary numbers gathered by the state Division of Natural Resources.

The 2020 harvest is more than the previous record of 3,201 black bears taken during the 2015 seasons and a 14% increase over the 3,099 bears taken in 2019. West Virginia hunters have taken more than 3,000 black bears in five out of the last six years.

The top five counties were Fayette (76), Nicholas (59), Raleigh (55), Preston (55) and Boone (53). A county-by-county breakdown of West Virginia’s 2020 black bear harvest can be found here.

Hunters killed 1,095 bears during the first segment of the 2020 archery/crossbow season (Sept. 26 to Nov. 22). Hunters harvested 569 bears with vertical bows and 526 bears with crossbows.

”We saw increased harvest numbers during the September/October and bow/crossbow seasons and then numbers decreased slightly during the buck-gun and December seasons,” said Colin Carpenter, black bear project leader for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

Firearms hunters harvested 2,442 bears in 2020. Hunters took 1,225 bears in September and October (including 38 bears during the concurrent antlerless deer/bear season and 19 during the youth, class Q/QQ, XS season), 470 during the concurrent buck-gun bear season and 747 bears during the traditional December season. Four bears were harvested during the third Mountaineer Heritage Season (two by bow, two by muzzleloader). The top five counties were Nicholas (190), Randolph (185), Webster (168), Pocahontas (152) and Greenbrier (148).

