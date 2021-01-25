West Virginia Wesleyan College starts spring semester

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Wesleyan College (WVWC) started its Spring 2021 Semester with in-person instruction Monday, Jan. 25. after almost 11 months of virtual instruction due to COVID-19.

More than 1,000 students, at both the undergraduate and graduate levels, are registered for classes for this spring semester, according to WVWC.

“It’s great to be back on campus with my fellow students and the faculty and staff,” said Samuel “Chase” Dotson, a senior chemistry major from Newark, Ohio. “It has been amazing to see everyone’s excitement for their return to campus, along with the freshmen beginning their college experience. Wesleyan has implemented many protocols and procedures in order to keep us as safe as possible. As long as we all team up and follow the guidelines set by our leaders, we will be successful.”

West Virginia Wesleyan’s Board of Trustees voted in August 2020 to conduct the Fall 2020 Semester virtually. This will be the first time since March 13, 2020 that Wesleyan has held a full schedule of classes during a spring or fall semester. A special January residency was conducted January 4-22 to allow for a segment of students to complete course work in the lab sciences, athletic training, and nursing, for example.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.