Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, Jan. 25.

John Halterman: Hey, would you like to get your financial house in order? Well, it all boils down to making sure you have a comprehensive wealth strategy. And what I mean abut that is you have to focus on the four cornerstones. You know, cornerstone number one is retirement income and lifestyle planning. Number two, we have to make sure we mitigate all the excessive tax burdens that are put onto you. Number three, we have to have provisions that in the event of catastrophic events, such as death, disability or long-term care, that you have a strategy. And then number four, we have to transfer your estate in the most efficient and tax-advantageous way. You know, in 2021, the big focus is taxation. Let’s face it. Taxes are moving up. And so because they’re moving up, you have to be asking yourself, ‘What am I doing about it?’ So, for more answers, call or visit my website today.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.