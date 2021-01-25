Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, Jan. 25.

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

John Halterman: Hey, would you like to get your financial house in order? Well, it all boils down to making sure you have a comprehensive wealth strategy. And what I mean abut that is you have to focus on the four cornerstones. You know, cornerstone number one is retirement income and lifestyle planning. Number two, we have to make sure we mitigate all the excessive tax burdens that are put onto you. Number three, we have to have provisions that in the event of catastrophic events, such as death, disability or long-term care, that you have a strategy. And then number four, we have to transfer your estate in the most efficient and tax-advantageous way. You know, in 2021, the big focus is taxation. Let’s face it. Taxes are moving up. And so because they’re moving up, you have to be asking yourself, ‘What am I doing about it?’ So, for more answers, call or visit my website today.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for this man.
Fairmont police searching for man allegedly seen attacking Go-Mart worker
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Lodgeville Rd. accident
One taken to hospital after Lodgeville Rd. accident
The West Virginia DHHR
West Virginia first to launch COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration system
The WV DHHR is reporting 4 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 532 new cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

Poor road conditions creates obstacles for residents
Poor road conditions creates obstacles for residents
Poor road conditions creates obstacles for residents
Road Creates Obstacles for Residents
Vaccine Clinic Mon County
Monongalia County forms COVID-19 vaccine partnership
WVa seeks paintings for next year’s wildlife calendar
WVa seeks paintings for next year’s wildlife calendar