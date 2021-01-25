Advertisement

WVa seeks paintings for next year’s wildlife calendar

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is already working on next year’s wildlife calendar and is asking for submissions.

Artists may submit original color wildlife paintings for the 2022 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar through Feb. 19. The agency says the paintings may be of popular game and fish species or other West Virginia wildlife, including snakes, frogs, songbirds and other animals.

A $200 prize is awarded for each painting chosen, and the artist whose work is chosen for the cover will receive an additional $500.

Entries should include an electronic image that can be sized at 14.5 inches wide by 11.5 inches high at 300 dpi. A high quality print is also acceptable, the agency said. Multiple entries are OK, and paintings not picked in previous years may be resubmitted. Email electronic images to Jessica.N.Swecker@wv.gov.

More information is available online.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for this man.
Fairmont police searching for man allegedly seen attacking Go-Mart worker
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Lodgeville Rd. accident
One taken to hospital after Lodgeville Rd. accident
The West Virginia DHHR
West Virginia first to launch COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration system
The WV DHHR is reporting 4 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 532 new cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

Poor road conditions creates obstacles for residents
Poor road conditions creates obstacles for residents
Poor road conditions creates obstacles for residents
Road Creates Obstacles for Residents
Vaccine Clinic Mon County
Monongalia County forms COVID-19 vaccine partnership
WVa seeks paintings for next year’s wildlife calendar
WVa seeks paintings for next year’s wildlife calendar
Wisdom to wealth
Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, Jan. 25.