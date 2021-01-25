WVU’s Fields Invited to NFL Combine

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU linebacker Tony Fields II has been invited to the 2021 NFL Combine.

Blessed to receive a invite to the 2021 NFL Combine🙏 — Tony Fields II (@T_Fields1) January 23, 2021

The combine, however, will not held in Indianapolis like it has in previous years. Due to COVID-19, all workouts will be held in pro days on-campus. Interviews will also be conducted virtually.

The Arizona graduate transfer led the Big 12 and ranked 14th in the nation with 88 total tackles this year. He averaged 10 tackles per game while also recording three tackles for loss, one sack and one interception.

