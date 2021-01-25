Advertisement

WVU’s Fields Invited to NFL Combine

Will be conducted virtually this year
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 1:51 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU linebacker Tony Fields II has been invited to the 2021 NFL Combine.

The combine, however, will not held in Indianapolis like it has in previous years. Due to COVID-19, all workouts will be held in pro days on-campus. Interviews will also be conducted virtually.

The Arizona graduate transfer led the Big 12 and ranked 14th in the nation with 88 total tackles this year. He averaged 10 tackles per game while also recording three tackles for loss, one sack and one interception.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WV DHHR is reporting 23 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 555 new cases of COVID-19, 23 additional deaths in W.Va.
The West Virginia DHHR
West Virginia first to launch COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration system
Crews respond to vehicle fire in GoMart parking lot.
One person has died in a Clarksburg vehicle fire, police say
terroristic threats
Elkins Police Chief & neighbor share perspective on incident involving suspect who made terroristic threats
Police on scene in Elkins.
UPDATE: Suspect made terroristic threats in Elkins, is now dead

Latest News

Clint Trickett
Sources: Marshall to Hire Former WVU QB Trickett as Wide Receivers Coach
Caden Biser
Morgantown’s Biser Commits to WVU as Preferred Walk-On
Alderson Broaddus men's basketball
Alderson Broaddus Men’s Basketball Gets Back to .500 Taking Down Concord, 75-66
Salem water polo
Salem Men’s Water Polo Falls to Gannon in Season-Opener, 21-11