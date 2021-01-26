Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old girl abducted in N.C.

Breanne Marie Jones (left, right), 10 years old, is believed to have been abducted by...
Breanne Marie Jones (left, right), 10 years old, is believed to have been abducted by 38-year-old Jonathan Lewis Jones (center) and 32-year-old Christina Renee Edge.(Sampson County Sheriff Office)
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An AMBER Alert has been issued as deputies search for a missing girl who was abducted in Sampson County, N.C.

Ten-year-old Breanne Marie Jones is described as a white female, approximately 3′4″ tall and 75 lbs. She has light brown hair, green eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a grey and pink Adidas hoody, red leggings and white Adidas tennis shoes white with pink stripes.

Officials say they believe she was abducted by two people, 38-year-old Jonathan Lewis Jones and 32-year-old Christina Renee Edge.

Jonathan Jones is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall and 190 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes, a cross tattoo on his left cheek and a “Breanne” tattoo on his left hand. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, grey carpenter pants and brown boots.

Edge is described as a white female, 5′2″ tall and 150 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black pants, black tennis shoes and a pink and black jacket.

They could be traveling in a red Chevrolet Impala with a spare tire on the rear passenger side.

Suspects in an Amber Alert in North Carolina could be travelling in a red Chevrolet Impala with...
Suspects in an Amber Alert in North Carolina could be travelling in a red Chevrolet Impala with a spare tire on the rear passenger side.(Sampson County Sheriff Office)

Anyone who sees Breanne, Jonathan Jones or Edge, or who has information about their whereabouts or the abduction, is urged to immediately call the Sampson County Sheriff Office at 910-592-4141, or call 911 or *HP.

