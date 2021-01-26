Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | January 26th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain continues through the morning, and begins to break apart in the afternoon. However, we still see scattered showers through the afternoon, with some snow showers in the mountains overnight. We clear up headed into Wednesday morning, but more precipitation moves in around dinner time on Wednesday evening. This time, the precipitation is in the form of snow, and it continues through the night and into Thursday morning. However, by lunchtime on Thursday, we clear up significantly, and clouds break apart headed into the afternoon. The sky remains clear Thursday night into Friday morning, which allows for significant cooling to take place overnight, and temperatures plummet into the teens. The temperature will only climb up to the high twenties on Friday, and we likely will not reach the freezing mark. Scattered snow showers move in early Friday morning, and bring a dusting of snow into the afternoon. We see a clear afternoon on Friday, but clouds begin to build Saturday morning. Late Saturday night, another round of snow arrives and continues through Sunday morning. We see a break in the precipitation on Sunday afternoon, but more rain quickly moves in, and we see a mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow through the day on Monday. Snow sticks around all day on Tuesday, bringing a wet and chilly start to next week.

Today: Rain showers continue through the morning and start to break apart in the afternoon. High: 54.

Tonight: We fall to the low 30s, with scattered snow showers. Low: 33.

Wednesday: A dry day with snow moving in late at night. High: 38.

Thursday: Rain and snow showers continue through the morning, giving way to a sunnier afternoon. High: 28.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.