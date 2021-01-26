Advertisement

Disney ticket booker alerts police to domestic violence victim; boyfriend arrested

By WESH and WGAL Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:40 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH/WGAL) - An alert Walt Disney World ticket booker got help for a woman who called pretending to buy theme park tickets but was really trying to notify someone of a domestic violence situation.

A Disney employee called 911 on Jan. 9 after realizing a woman who had called needed help, according to a report from the Northern York County Regional Police Department in Pennsylvania.

The employee said she sensed something was wrong because she heard the woman yelling “get off me” and “get away from me” at someone else while they were on the call.

Wayne Shiflett, 38, was arrested and charged with strangulation, making terroristic threats and simple assault
Wayne Shiflett, 38, was arrested and charged with strangulation, making terroristic threats and simple assault after his girlfriend told police he choked her.(Source: Northern York County Regional Police/WESH/WGAL/CNN)

The employee than started asking the woman yes or no questions. She asked if the woman was actually calling to book a trip, and the response was no. Then, she asked if law enforcement should go to the house, and the response was yes. When asked if someone was hurting her, the response was yes again.

Police arrived at the home and found the woman and her boyfriend, 38-year-old Wayne Shiflett, arguing. The woman told police Shiflett had choked her and she was in fear for her life.

Shiflett was arrested and charged with strangulation, making terroristic threats and simple assault.

