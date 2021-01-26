Fairmont State Soars by Davis & Elkins, 100-60

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - On a night where history was made by both teams, Fairmont State cruised past Davis & Elkins, 100-60.

Sierra Kotchman scored a game-high 28 points and added six assists. She moved into fifth place on Fairmont State’s all-time scoring list with 1,775 points. Jalen Gibbs and Alyssa DeAngelo each added 17 points.

Jamiyah Johnson paced the Senators with 24 points and 18 rebounds. She became the 23rd player in program history to eclipse 1,000 career points. Peyton Mohler also notched eight points.

With the victory, the Fighting Falcons improve to 2-4 overall. D&E falls to 1-5.

