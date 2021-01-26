Advertisement

Fairmont State Soars by Davis & Elkins, 100-60

Fighting Falcons improve to 2-4 in MEC play
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 1:05 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - On a night where history was made by both teams, Fairmont State cruised past Davis & Elkins, 100-60.

Sierra Kotchman scored a game-high 28 points and added six assists. She moved into fifth place on Fairmont State’s all-time scoring list with 1,775 points. Jalen Gibbs and Alyssa DeAngelo each added 17 points.

Jamiyah Johnson paced the Senators with 24 points and 18 rebounds. She became the 23rd player in program history to eclipse 1,000 career points. Peyton Mohler also notched eight points.

With the victory, the Fighting Falcons improve to 2-4 overall. D&E falls to 1-5.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for this man.
Fairmont police searching for man allegedly seen attacking Go-Mart worker
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Lodgeville Rd. accident
One taken to hospital after Lodgeville Rd. accident
The West Virginia DHHR
West Virginia first to launch COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration system
The WV DHHR is reporting 4 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 532 new cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

Photo courtesy: Dale Sparks
McBride’s Game-Winner Hoists No. 11 WVU over No. 10 Texas Tech, 88-87
Salem men's water polo
Salem Men’s Water Polo Opens Shortened 2021 Season
WVU WBB
No. 24 WVU women’s basketball cracks AP Top 25 for first time this season
Tony Fields II
WVU’s Fields Invited to NFL Combine