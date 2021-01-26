Health officials report 1,139 new cases of COVID-19, 29 additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 1,139 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Tuesday.

It brings the total count to 116,978.

169,227 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 43,648 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported 29 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 1,928.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old male from Berkeley County, an 84-year old male from Mingo County, an 80-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Berkeley County, a 69-year old female from Mercer County, a 78-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 89-year old female from Berkeley County, an 83-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 83-year old male from Raleigh County, a 78-year old male from Jackson County, a 70-year old male from Berkeley County, an 86-year old male from Mercer County, a 73-year old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year old female from Fayette County, an 87-year old female from Mercer County, a 74-year old male from Monongalia County, a 79-year old male from Berkeley County, a 63-year old male from Lincoln County, an 84-year old female from Berkeley County, a 75-year old female from Barbour County, a 92-year old female from Ohio County, a 76-year old male from Morgan County, an 81-year old female from Taylor County, a 65-year old female from Mercer County, a 96-year old female from Wood County, a 46-year old male from Kanawha County, a 93-year old female from Mercer County, a 77-year old female from Monongalia County, and a 70-year old female from Monongalia County.

“Protecting the health, safety and well-being of every West Virginian is our ultimate goal,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “In these days of sadness, we must find the strength to support our friends and neighbors while continuing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by practicing safety measures we know work: wearing masks, washing hands, keeping a safe physical distance from others, and when possible, staying home.”

DHHR officials said 24,175 cases are currently active.

According to data from the DHHR, 582 patients are currently hospitalized, 152 patients are in ICU, and 64 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,080), Berkeley (8,630), Boone (1,391), Braxton (730), Brooke (1,861), Cabell (6,849), Calhoun (204), Clay (334), Doddridge (395), Fayette (2,321), Gilmer (559), Grant (959), Greenbrier (2,178), Hampshire (1,332), Hancock (2,417), Hardy (1,173), Harrison (4,320), Jackson (1,560), Jefferson (3,223), Kanawha (10,791), Lewis (802), Lincoln (1,112), Logan (2,297), Marion (3,199), Marshall (2,694), Mason (1,499), McDowell (1,198), Mercer (3,831), Mineral (2,441), Mingo (1,875), Monongalia (6,871), Monroe (862), Morgan (854), Nicholas (1,016), Ohio (3,293), Pendleton (533), Pleasants (761), Pocahontas (548), Preston (2,378), Putnam (3,735), Raleigh (3,994), Randolph (2,132), Ritchie (539), Roane (446), Summers (652), Taylor (975), Tucker (442), Tyler (550), Upshur (1,435), Wayne (2,283), Webster (241), Wetzel (973), Wirt (320), Wood (6,377), Wyoming (1,513).

