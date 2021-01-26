Advertisement

Hobby Lobby in Eastpointe Plaza to open in Spring 2022

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Recently, Clarksburg Vice Mayor James “Jimmy” Marino confirmed to Connect-Bridgeport retail giant Hobby Lobby will be taking over the former empty space.

“Our City Manager [Harry Faulk] notified me that he had talked with Hobby Lobby officials and they gave him a November starting date for work to begin,” said Marino.

While that means work is many months away, the opening is anticipated to come shortly after work begins on the building.

“I’ve been told to anticipate an actual opening in the spring of 2022,” said Marino. “We’re looking at about a six-month buildout.”

While Marino did not have a price on what the new building will cost, he did say he anticipates it being another seven-figure investment in the plaza. Kroger came in with a price tag of $18 million.

“This is a major project. I’m not a person who will likely use the store much, but I know a lot of people who do, and they tell me it is a big store and draws a lot of people,” said Marino.

The addition of Hobby Lobby is one of several new businesses that have arrived at Eastpointe in recent years. Marino said it is a good sign that the plaza is still going strong.

“That’s not a new development, but we’re seeing plenty of new additions. I believe Eastpointe has been around since the 1980s, and it is still seeing new business,” he said. “To see one of the best retail hubs in the area continue to grow is a good thing for Clarksburg and the entire area. We’ve been fortunate that when something leaves, something else usually comes in. That is certainly the case here.”

