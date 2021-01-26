Advertisement

January’s full wolf moon rises Thursday

The moon will look full both Wednesday and Thursday nights
By Ed Payne
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The first full moon of 2021 makes its appearance this week.

The wolf moon rises Thursday, peaking at 2:16 p.m. ET, NASA says.

“It’s thought that January’s full moon came to be known as the wolf moon because wolves were more often heard howling at this time,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Other traditional names for the January full moon focus on the harshness of the winter season in many parts of the country: cold moon, frost exploding moon, freeze up moon, severe moon, and hard moon.

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area. The moon will look full both Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for this man.
Fairmont police searching for man allegedly seen attacking Go-Mart worker
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Lodgeville Rd. accident
One taken to hospital after Lodgeville Rd. accident
The West Virginia DHHR
West Virginia first to launch COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration system
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 vaccination clinics held across W.Va. for those 65 and older

Latest News

WV 2021 Groundhog Day celebration cancelled
WV 2021 Groundhog Day celebration cancelled
Ex-VA doctor sentenced to 25 years over molesting patients
Ex-VA doctor sentenced to 25 years over molesting patients
Army leaders announced Tuesday that they are loosening restrictions on various grooming and...
Let down your hair: New Army rules for hairstyles, nail color
TSA Officers stopped 8 handguns at WV airport security in 2020
TSA Officers stopped 8 handguns at WV airport security in 2020
Woman sentenced in scheme to offer information to Russia
Woman sentenced in scheme to offer information to Russia