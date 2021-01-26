Kaitlynn Jade Newbraugh Kaitlynn “Katy” Jade Newbraugh, 17, of Fairmont passed away in Morgantown on Sunday, January 24, 2021. She was born in Morgantown on March 31, 2003 a daughter of the Jonathan Newbraugh of Fairmont and Britiny Hayhurst of Fairmont. She graduated a year early from Penn-Foster High School with a 3.6 grade average. She then attended Fairmont State University where she was studying Forensics to be become a Medical Examiner. She had been on student government in Junior High School. She enjoyed drawing and was quite artistic. She was active in tumbling, cheerleading, bowling, and Go Kart racing, where she would always “beat the boys”. She was known for her volunteerism with the Soup Opera, Pay it Forward and many other organizations. She accompanied her grandmother, Gina, for Disaster Relief in Alabama with Pay it Forward. She loved animals especially her loving pit bull Draco. In addition to her parent she is survived by grandparents Gina Dixon and her significant other Kirk Harris, Thomas Newbraugh, Yvonne Blair, and Terry Towson; great grandmother Charlene Schell; brothers Myles Dakon of Fairmont and Jace Newbraugh of Morgantown, several aunts and uncles including, Bobby Davis and significant other Meredith Talerico, Steve Newbraugh, Steven Omstead, Brian Newbraugh, Doug Dixon and his significant other LeAnna Marvin, Brandie Newbraugh, Jacqueline Fahey, Brittney Garcia and Brad and Debbie Newbraugh, Amber Wesley, Jonas and Heather Dixon, Rejoice and John Blair; a good friend Dakota “Cody” Bouvy and several loving cousins. She was preceded in death by a great grandmother Jeannie Newbraugh, great grandfather Lewis Schell, and an aunt Candice Flint. In keeping with the family wishes she will be cremated. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. A memorial service will be conducted at the funeral home on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Stanley Merrifield officiating. Memorial contributions can be made in Katy’s name to Marion County Humane Society Marion County Humane Society, PO Box 905, Fairmont, WV 26554 or Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses. Condolences may be left for Katie’s family at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.