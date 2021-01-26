Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | January 25, 2021

Not much of a break this week, but sun will arrive for Friday
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone! We had some sunshine for the weekend, but the clouds rolled in on Sunday evening and we were left with a wet day here on Monday. The rain will continue through the evening and will begin to dissipate Tuesday morning that will be when the cold front moves through. Ahead of the cold front, temperatures will reach into the low 50′s, but once the front moves through, temperatures will begin to drop significantly through the late afternoon and evening. There will be some lingering snow showers in the higher elevations. Wednesday will be a much nicer day with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures into the low 40′s but that will change late in the evening as another system moves south passed of us. Snow showers will start arriving later and we could see some accumulation in the higher elevations. Those will end on Thursday morning. Into the weekend looks find with plenty of sun.

Tonight: Partly cloudy: Low 22

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild: High 42

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 35

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 31

