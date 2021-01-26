Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | January 26, 2021

Not much of a break this week, but sun will arrive for Friday
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday everyone!! It felt like a spring day out there with our high reaching up to 57F, well above the average for this time of year. But this is not going to last long, we are now on the backside of this weather system and temperatures are expected to drop significantly tonight through Saturday. We are expecting to see some snow showers across the region, but for many of us, it will mostly be a trace. In the higher elevations expect to see 1-2″by Thursday morning. As we end the week and begin the weekend, there will be plenty of sun in the forecast, but expect temperatures to reach down into the teens on Friday and Saturday morning. Our next weather system arrives on Sunday night and we will see plenty of rain showers and snow showers into the beginning of next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy: Low 31

Wednesday: Cloudy and cooler: High 37

Thursday: AM clouds, PM Sun High: 30

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 31

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for this man.
Fairmont police searching for man allegedly seen attacking Go-Mart worker
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Lodgeville Rd. accident
One taken to hospital after Lodgeville Rd. accident
The West Virginia DHHR
West Virginia first to launch COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration system
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 vaccination clinics held across W.Va. for those 65 and older

Latest News

Kevin Corriveau's evening forecast for January 26, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's evening forecast for January 26, 2021
2 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | January 26th, 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 12 PM 1 26 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 12 PM 1 26 2021
2 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | January 26th, 2021