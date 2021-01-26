Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | January 26, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday everyone!! It felt like a spring day out there with our high reaching up to 57F, well above the average for this time of year. But this is not going to last long, we are now on the backside of this weather system and temperatures are expected to drop significantly tonight through Saturday. We are expecting to see some snow showers across the region, but for many of us, it will mostly be a trace. In the higher elevations expect to see 1-2″by Thursday morning. As we end the week and begin the weekend, there will be plenty of sun in the forecast, but expect temperatures to reach down into the teens on Friday and Saturday morning. Our next weather system arrives on Sunday night and we will see plenty of rain showers and snow showers into the beginning of next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy: Low 31

Wednesday: Cloudy and cooler: High 37

Thursday: AM clouds, PM Sun High: 30

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 31

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.