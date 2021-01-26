Advertisement

McBride’s Game-Winner Hoists No. 11 WVU over No. 10 Texas Tech, 88-87

Mountaineers improve to 11-4 overall and 4-3 in Big 12 play
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (AP) - Miles McBride made a go-ahead jumper with 6 seconds left and finished with a season-high 24 points, helping No. 11 West Virginia rally for a wild 88-87 victory over No. 10 Texas Tech on Monday night.

Jalen Bridges and reserve Sean McNeil each scored 13 points for West Virginia (11-4, 4-3 Big 12), which trailed by 12 with about seven minutes left. Derek Culver had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Texas Tech (11-5, 4-4) wasted a stellar performance by Mac McClung, who scored a season-high 30 points. Terrence Shannon Jr. added 15 points and eight boards.

McBride’s 3-pointer with 1:36 left tied it at 84, but McClung responded with his own 3 with 1:10 remaining.

Taz Sherman made a layup with 50 seconds to go and the Mountaineers got the ball back for one last chance. McBride drove the lane and made an off-balance shot over two defenders.

McClung missed a jumper at the buzzer, ending the Red Raiders’ first road loss in Big 12 play.

Sherman and Jordan McCabe scored 10 points apiece for West Virginia.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders hadn’t played since an eight-point home loss to Baylor on Jan. 16. Games last week against TCU and Iowa State were postponed due to COVID-19 issues with those opponents.

West Virginia: West Virginia played its first home game in more than two weeks after its two previous home games were postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Mountaineers. After forcing 28 turnovers last game against Kansas State, West Virginia only forced two against the Red Raiders.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech plays at LSU in the Big 12-SEC Challenge on Saturday. The two conferences split 10 games a year ago. The SEC has won just one of the previous seven challenges with two ties.

West Virginia hosts Florida in the Big-12 SEC Challenge on Saturday.

