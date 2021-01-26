Morgantown Police investigate vandalism at local church

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Local police were investigating a vandalism that happened over the weekend at First Presbyterian Church of Morgantown.

Lead pastor at the First Presbyterian Church, Reverend Zachary Morton said, he was working with the Morgantown Police in hopes of finding out who vandalized their church.

Church security were alerted around 11:30 P.M. on January 22 and discovered someone had thrown bricks through the doors of the church.

“Someone threw two halves of a brick through two separate doors of our entry way and they’re all-glass doors so of course they shattered,” Morton said.

By the time security got there. Police had already boarded up the broken doors and started investigating.

Morton said he began some of his own research in hopes of finding answers.

Morton added he was not certain they would ever find out why the incident happened.

He planned to view the security footage with the police.

He urged anyone that may have information on the incident to contact Morgantown Police .

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.