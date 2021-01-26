Mylan Pharmaceuticals sued for alleged age and disability discrimination

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Mylan Pharmaceuticals employee has filed a lawsuit against the company for alleged age and disability discrimination.

Kenneth K. Zara was 62 years old and was disabled when he worked for Mylan, according to the lawsuit.

Zara was hired at the Chestnut Ridge facility around April 9, 2007 as a “blender” in the “granulation department” and worked his way up to a fluid bed coordinator by 2012 or 2013 and remained in that job until he was terminated on Jan. 22, 2019, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims that in 2016, Zara’s lead supervisor Byron Stevens suggested that Zara take an early retirement or bid on a “packer job,” which was an alleged dramatic step down in both status and pay. In a separate instance a few weeks later, the lawsuit claims that superintendent of fluid bed Mike Frisco, also suggested that Zara retire or take a less physically demanding position.

After these two meetings where Stevens and Frisco allegedly pressured Zara to retire, an abrupt change occurred in Zara’s responsibilities, according to the lawsuit. Zara described this change as “double duty.” Zara complained that he had not received proper training in roughly six years to complete these extra tasks. While doing the tasks that Zara claims he was not trained for, he made a mistake and was fired for it on Jan. 22, 2019.

According to the lawsuit, because of his age, Zara was treated far more harshly than other substantially younger employees who had made much more severe mistakes.

As a result of the alleged discrimination, Zara says he suffered substantial lost income and benefits, severe emotional distress, and faces attorney fees and other expenses.

5 News reached out to a spokesperson for the Mylan company for comment, but they have not responded to our request for comment.

