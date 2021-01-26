New WVU School of Nursing campus to open in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new West Virginia University School of Nursing campus will open in Bridgeport at United Hospital Center.

This new location will be the fifth WVU School of Nursing campus and will offer an accelerated Bachelor of Science/Bachelor of Arts (BS/BA) to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN).

The first batch of students will begin Fall, 2022 and there is already a waiting list for the program. The school will be able to admit up to 24 students to the new campus a year.

“There is a high demand for registered nurses around the Bridgeport area, and we wanted to offer a geographically accessible, high quality option to those with an existing BS/BA degree who are interested in becoming nurses,” Tara Hulsey, vice president of Health Promotion and Wellness and Dean of the WVU School of Nursing, said. “We are excited about this new partnership with UHC. This new campus is another way for us to help our communities provide quality healthcare to citizens.”

Leadership anticipates offering a specialized scholarship for students who will sign an agreement to stay within the state several years after graduation.

The nursing school will occupy in excess of 5,000 square feet on the fifth floor of the newly constructed East Wing at UHC, which will encompass more than 40,000 square feet at a total cost of $23 million, according to a press release. The space will include two classrooms, a skills lab, conference rooms, a student lounge, and offices.

The BS/BA to BSN program offered on the Bridgeport campus will mirror the Morgantown campus program. The program is five full-time semesters, or 18 months in length, and consists of 66 credits of nursing curriculum. Students who have a BS or BA degree from an accredited college or university and want to become registered nurses are invited to apply between March 1 – July 1, 2021. A total of 24 students will be admitted each semester.

In addition to this new campus, the WVU School of Nursing offers its nursing programs on campuses in Beckley, Charleston, Keyser and Morgantown.

