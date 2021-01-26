Phone lines down at Davis Medical Center

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - All phone lines are down at Davis Medical Center, they announced in a press release.

The medical center says once its phone lines are fixed by Frontier, they will begin excepting calls to book appointments. They ask, please do not call the hotline number until they have resolved the issue.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency please call 911 or go to your nearest emergency department.

