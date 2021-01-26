Advertisement

Phone lines down at Davis Medical Center

Davis medical Center
Davis medical Center(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - All phone lines are down at Davis Medical Center, they announced in a press release.

The medical center says once its phone lines are fixed by Frontier, they will begin excepting calls to book appointments. They ask, please do not call the hotline number until they have resolved the issue.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency please call 911 or go to your nearest emergency department.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for this man.
Fairmont police searching for man allegedly seen attacking Go-Mart worker
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Lodgeville Rd. accident
One taken to hospital after Lodgeville Rd. accident
The West Virginia DHHR
West Virginia first to launch COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration system
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 vaccination clinics held across W.Va. for those 65 and older

Latest News

WV 2021 Groundhog Day celebration cancelled
WV 2021 Groundhog Day celebration cancelled
Ex-VA doctor sentenced to 25 years over molesting patients
Ex-VA doctor sentenced to 25 years over molesting patients
TSA Officers stopped 8 handguns at WV airport security in 2020
TSA Officers stopped 8 handguns at WV airport security in 2020
Woman sentenced in scheme to offer information to Russia
Woman sentenced in scheme to offer information to Russia
Upshur County teacher wins 2021 West Virginia Teacher of the Year award
Upshur County teacher wins 2021 West Virginia Teacher of the Year award