Salem Men’s Water Polo Opens Shortened 2021 Season

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Salem men’s water polo has faced many challenges before opening its unpredictable 2021 season.

The Tigers had their fall schedule postponed due to COVID-19 and were unable to play games. Fast forward to Saturday, Salem began its season short-handed as nearly half of its players were unavailable due to coronavirus protocols.

However, the Tigers made history by playing in the first-ever water polo games held at the Mylan Aquatic Center. Salem fell to Gannon, 21-11, but went on to defeat Mount St. Mary’s, 26-13. Over the two matches, Carson Hicks paced the squad scoring 10 goals. Julen Alonso also made 18 saves.

This year, the team will play a 10-15 game schedule, which is only half of a normally-scheduled fall season. Players flock to Salem from all over the world for water polo, as it has the only varsity program in the state. The team has nine of its 16 players from overseas. Roster members hail from Spain, Portugal and Serbia, among other countries.

