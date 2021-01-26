Advertisement

Texas man pleads guilty in plot to attack Trump Tower

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2018 photo, Trump Tower, center, stands on New York's Fifth Avenue.
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2018 photo, Trump Tower, center, stands on New York's Fifth Avenue.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas man has pleaded guilty to a terror charge after authorities accused him of plotting attacks on the White House and Trump Tower in New York City.

Twenty-two-year-old Jaylyn Christopher Molina, of Cost, also pleaded guilty Monday to one count of receiving child pornography after authorities found images on his cellphone while executing a search warrant.

Molina was accused of conspiring with a South Carolina man in attacks inspired by the Islamic State. Their plotting allegedly began in May 2019, when President Donald Trump was in office.

Molina faces up to 40 years in prison when he’s sentenced in April.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for this man.
Fairmont police searching for man allegedly seen attacking Go-Mart worker
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Lodgeville Rd. accident
One taken to hospital after Lodgeville Rd. accident
The West Virginia DHHR
West Virginia first to launch COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration system
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 vaccination clinics held across W.Va. for those 65 and older

Latest News

WV 2021 Groundhog Day celebration cancelled
WV 2021 Groundhog Day celebration cancelled
Ex-VA doctor sentenced to 25 years over molesting patients
Ex-VA doctor sentenced to 25 years over molesting patients
Army leaders announced Tuesday that they are loosening restrictions on various grooming and...
Let down your hair: New Army rules for hairstyles, nail color
TSA Officers stopped 8 handguns at WV airport security in 2020
TSA Officers stopped 8 handguns at WV airport security in 2020
Woman sentenced in scheme to offer information to Russia
Woman sentenced in scheme to offer information to Russia