TSA Officers stopped 8 handguns at WV airport security in 2020

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped eight handguns at West Virginia airport security checkpoints in 2020, according to a press release from the TSA.

This is a notable decrease from the 18 caught in 2019, during a year where there was a dramatic drop of approximately 65% of passengers who flew last year due to the pandemic.

Firearms caught by TSA at airport checkpoints in West Virginia, 2015 to 2020:

West Virginia
Airports		201520162017201820192020
Tri-State Airport (HTS)232294
Yeager Airport (CRW)2106674
Raleigh County Memorial
Airport (BKW)		000110
North Central West Virginia
Airport (CKB)		000010
Morgantown Municipal
Airport (MGW)		010100
TOTAL414810188

Nationwide, TSA officers detected 3,257 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year, although the total number of passengers screened at airport checkpoints across the country fell by 500 million compared to 2019 due to the pandemic.

In 2020, TSA caught approximately 10 firearms per million passengers as compared to about 5 firearms per million passengers in 2019. Of the guns caught by TSA in 2020, about 83% were loaded. Firearms were caught at 234 airport checkpoints nationwide.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Ammunition must be in its original box and can be packed inside the hard-side case, next to the firearm. Even if the box of ammunition is not full, the bullets must be in their original case. Then the case with the firearm should be brought to the airline check-in counter and the airline representative informed that the passenger wants to travel with the gun. Firearms are transported inside checked baggage and are placed in the belly of the aircraft so that nobody has access to them during the flight. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its web site.

Travelers can use the “What Can I Bring?” feature on the TSA website or on the free downloadable myTSA app.

