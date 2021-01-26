Wisdom to Wealth- Tuesday, Jan. 26

John Halterman: Do you have the right portfolio for this economic season in 2021? Well, people keep asking me that question is ‘What is the right portfolio right now?’ Well, I gotta tell you, if you’re over the age of 50, there’s a few components that I think are super important to have in your portfolio. Number one, you gotta have protection strategies, because anybody in the retirement red zone needs to make sure that part of the portfolio has absolute certainties. Number two, alternative investments. You know it’s just not good enough to participate in the stock market. You gotta have investments that don’t correlate with it. So you’re going to have to own asset classes that are outside of it. Things such as real estate, commodities, utilities, even metals. The third thing is the stock market. The stock market does provide growth, but you gotta remember, not everything is growing at this point. And so, you’ve got to have the right stocks. And so, if you’re not sure, don’t worry. Call us or visit our website and we’ll be glad to help you get the right portfolio.

