Advertisement

WV 2021 Groundhog Day celebration cancelled

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRENCH CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s Groundhog Day celebration at the state Wildlife Center in Upshur County has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19, announced the state Division of Natural Resources.

The results of French Creek Freddie’s predictions of an early spring or more winter will be posted by noon on Feb. 2. on the WVDNR’s social media pages.

According to tradition, an early spring can be expected if Freddie doesn’t see his shadow, which is a result of overcast skies on Groundhog Day. If it is sunny, Freddie will see his shadow and return to his burrow for six more weeks of winter.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for this man.
Fairmont police searching for man allegedly seen attacking Go-Mart worker
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Lodgeville Rd. accident
One taken to hospital after Lodgeville Rd. accident
The West Virginia DHHR
West Virginia first to launch COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration system
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 vaccination clinics held across W.Va. for those 65 and older

Latest News

WV 2021 Groundhog Day celebration cancelled
WV 2021 Groundhog Day celebration cancelled
Ex-VA doctor sentenced to 25 years over molesting patients
Ex-VA doctor sentenced to 25 years over molesting patients
TSA Officers stopped 8 handguns at WV airport security in 2020
TSA Officers stopped 8 handguns at WV airport security in 2020
Woman sentenced in scheme to offer information to Russia
Woman sentenced in scheme to offer information to Russia
Upshur County teacher wins 2021 West Virginia Teacher of the Year award
Upshur County teacher wins 2021 West Virginia Teacher of the Year award