WV 2021 Groundhog Day celebration cancelled

FRENCH CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s Groundhog Day celebration at the state Wildlife Center in Upshur County has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19, announced the state Division of Natural Resources.

The results of French Creek Freddie’s predictions of an early spring or more winter will be posted by noon on Feb. 2. on the WVDNR’s social media pages.

According to tradition, an early spring can be expected if Freddie doesn’t see his shadow, which is a result of overcast skies on Groundhog Day. If it is sunny, Freddie will see his shadow and return to his burrow for six more weeks of winter.

