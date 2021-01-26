Advertisement

WVa man sentenced for taking donations for service members

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to more than three years for taking money that donors believed would be used to send care packages to deployed service members, a prosecutor said.

Christopher T. Engle, 30, of Bunker Hill, was sentenced to 41 months Monday for wire fraud, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said.

Engle’s company, Hearts2Heros, solicited contributions and misrepresented that the organization was a charity, Powell’s office said in a news release.

Engle pleaded guilty in February. The total loss was more than $286,000, and Engle was ordered to pay that amount in restitution, the release said.

Donors numbered in the thousands, from West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia, the release said.

