5 Sports Podcast Episode 3: Nikki Izzo-Brown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s soccer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown joins Carly Nevis & Darren Zaslau on Week 3 of the 5 Sports podcast.

Topics discussed: Izzo-Brown chasing her dreams as women in sports, her founding of the Mountaineer women’s soccer program in 1995, her love for the Buffalo Bills & West Virginia women’s soccer’s NCAA title hopes this spring.

Click the video above to watch & listen to Episode 3!

